Bucks’ Nikola Mirotic out with left thumb injury

Posted 2:32 pm, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, March 20, 2019

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 04: Nikola Mirotic #41 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Bucks 114-105.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic is out indefinitely an examination of his left thumb revealed a sprain and a fracture.

Since being acquired by the Bucks on Feb. 7, Mirotic has played in 14 games with three starts. He is averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.9 minutes per game for the NBA-leading Bucks.

Milwaukee announced the injury a few hours before Wednesday night’s game at Cleveland.

Earlier this week, the Bucks signed guard Tim Frazier to shore up their backcourt with Malcolm Brogdon out indefinitely with a plantar fascia tear in his right foot. Brogdon started 64 games this season for Milwaukee.

