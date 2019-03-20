Complete Fitness in Menomonee Falls is raising money for fallen officers

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Working out for a cause! One Menomonee Falls gym is hosting a fundraiser this weekend to honor Milwaukee's three most recent fallen officers. Kasey spent the morning at Complete Fitness.
About Complete Fitness (website)
Two individuals who have been the "Fittest in Wisconsin" in their respective age categories repeatedly over the past few years. Professional athletes who took their passion for fitness to the next level by guiding and inspiring others through their own health and fitness journeys.
Community has always been at the root of what we believe in. Working out just wouldn't be the same without a built-in group of friends cheering you on. You won't just find friends here, you will find family.
We like to treat our members to lots of fun community events! Our members enjoy semi-annual intra-gym competitions, BBQ's, parties/events, social outings and loads more.