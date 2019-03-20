Complete Fitness to host fundraiser for fallen police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Complete Fitness is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for fallen police officers. It's happened Saturday, March 23 at their Germantown gym. The workout will honor Officer Charles Irvine Jr. , Officer Michael Michalski, and Officer Matthew Rittner.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All money raised will go to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. as part of a fundraiser for the Police Unity Ride this spring. MPD officers will be biking with law enforcement around the country to honor fall officers from 2018. The ride ends in D.C. -- where the names of the fallen officers will be inscribed on the Law Enforcement Memorial.