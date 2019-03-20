Complete Fitness to host fundraiser for fallen police officers

Posted 10:41 am, March 20, 2019, by

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Complete Fitness is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for fallen police officers. It's happened Saturday, March 23 at their Germantown gym.  The workout will honor Officer Charles Irvine Jr. , Officer Michael Michalski, and Officer Matthew Rittner.

All money raised will go to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. as part of a fundraiser for the Police Unity Ride this spring. MPD officers will be biking with law enforcement around the country to honor fall officers from 2018. The ride ends in D.C. -- where the names of the fallen officers will be inscribed on the Law Enforcement Memorial.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.