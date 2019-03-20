Delavan man who called 911 and said ‘I just murdered my wife’ ruled competent to proceed

WALWORTH COUNTY — A Delavan man accused in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife was in court Wednesday, March 20 — where he was ruled competent to proceed.

An arraignment was scheduled for April 11.

He faces one count of first degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors said Scott admitted to the crime — calling 911 to report it himself.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 6, Town of Delavan police were called out to a home on Channel Drive around 10:30 a.m., after a 911 caller indicated he had stabbed his wife, and “would be waiting in the driveway for law enforcement.”

In the 911 call, the complaint said Robert Scott indicated “I just murdered my wife. I stabbed her. She’s dead. I’ll be waiting in the driveway. I won’t be any problem. I’ll be unarmed.” He indicated he used a knife that officials could locate in the sink.

Police located Scott in the driveway, and he was placed in handcuffs. As officers entered the house, the complaint said Scott indicated “she’s already gone.”

Scott’s wife was found lying on a bed in a bedroom. A “large knife” was located in the sink.

The complaint said Scott’s family members indicated Scott’s wife had filed for divorce in December. An autopsy revealed Rochelle Scott suffered more than 20 stab wounds.

Cash bond was set at $1 million on Jan. 7, and Scott was ordered to have no contact with his wife’s family.