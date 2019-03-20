Dismembered teen’s family testifies about impact of death

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — The younger brother of a slain 14-year-old girl says the only way he can bear his loss is if adults know her story and then act to prevent child abuse.

A detective read Josh Packer’s statement in court Thursday as a jury considers the sentence for his sister’s killer.

Forty-six-year-old Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty in the 2016 rape, murder and dismemberment of Grace Packer. A jury outside Philadelphia must decide on a sentence of death or life without parole.

Grace’s adoptive mother, Sara Packer, has agreed to plead guilty in her murder in exchange for a life sentence.

Josh Packer says if his sister was told she could save other kids’ lives by giving her own, she would ask, “What do I have to do?”

