Disney World now has ‘mermaid school’ at select resorts

FLORIDA — It’s a childhood dream turned into reality. Disney can help take you “Under the Sea” with their new mermaid school.

You heard that right. Select Walt Disney World Resort hotels are opening “mermaid schools.”

Instructors will fit each student with a tail before teaching them how to channel their inner Ariel.

Classes are $50 and run now through December 2019.

Currently, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Caribbean Beach Resort and the Yacht and Beach Club Resorts in Florida offer these experience.