× ‘Hang up:’ Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam involving ‘phishing’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a renewed phone scam.

Officials say Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office phone numbers are being used by scammers to scare Milwaukee County residents. The scammers are calling citizens claiming there are “felony papers against them” and if they don’t take care of it, they will be arrested.

“The Sheriff’s Office does not call or email citizens threatening arrest. If you receive a similar call, hang up. If you fall victim to the scam and suffer monetary losses, report the call via email to Sheriff@milwaukeecountywi.gov, or by phone to 414-278-4705,” said Chief Deputy Ball

The phone numbers scammers use mirror actual Sheriff’s Office numbers, a concept referred to as “spoofing.” Spoofing occurs when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Spoofing is often used as part of an attempt to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally.