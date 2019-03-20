Officials identify woman who died after being struck by vehicle in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in Kenosha has been identified as 29-year-old Desiree Williams of Milwaukee.

The incident happened on Monday evening, March 18 on WIS 158 near 120th Avenue.

Police said Williams was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The striking driver, a man, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Kenosha authorities.

