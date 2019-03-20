‘Oh, puppers, come back!’ Dramatic video shows rescue of dog on Milwaukee River

Posted 5:53 pm, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:58PM, March 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE — First responders on Wednesday morning, March 20 raced to rescue a small dog that ended up in the Milwaukee River.

FOX6 viewers Beckie Josephitis and Desiree Schocko shared video of the rescue with us.

The dog was scrambling through ice, twigs and other debris, seemingly evading rescuers. At one point, the animal ended up in the water.

A first responder was eventually able to coax the dog into a bag, which was then hoisted up to dry land.

