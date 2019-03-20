Police: 2 men shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Tuesday night, March 19 and early Wednesday morning, March 20. Two men were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. near 24th and North.  The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and the motive is unknown.

The second shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. near 29th and Bobolink. The victim, a 50-year-old man, sustained a non-life threatening  injury and is also being treated at an area hospital.

Shooting near 29th and Bobolink in Milwaukee

This investigation is on-going and there is no one in custody.

