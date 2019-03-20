Police: 3 in custody following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Three people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, March 20 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee.

According to police, it began around 4 a.m. after officers observed a stolen vehicle headed southbound on 12th Street from Juneau Avenue in a reckless manner.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated.

Police say the vehicle came to rest near 6th and Wisconsin after the axle broke on the vehicle.