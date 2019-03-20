Police: Man accused of abducting 2-year-old, killing her mother had help avoiding capture

MILWAUKEE — We’re learning more about the alleged accomplice of Dariaz Higgins, the man accused of abducting his daughter, Noelani Robinson, after killing her mother, Sierra Robinson, near 91st and Mill in Milwaukee on March 11. The second suspect connected to the investigation hasn’t been charged and is not in custody.

Milwaukee police believe Higgins had help trying to escape capture. On March 13, officers took Higgins and another man into custody at the Midpoint Motel near Appleton and Silver Spring.

Higgins is being held on $1 million cash bond, charged with first degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety in connection with the shooting at 91st and Mill.

Prosecutors said on March 11, he shot and killed the mother of his child, 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and wounded Robinson’s friend. He’s then accused of fleeing with his 2-year-old daughter Noelani, prompting an Amber Alert and nationwide search. A body preliminarily identified as Noelani’s was found March 15 in Minnesota.

FOX6 News is not naming Higgins’ alleged accomplice because he has not been charged in this case, but court records show he is a convicted sex offender.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the 38-year-old man was booked on March 16 for aiding and harboring a fugitive, but freed on March 18 on an administrative release. That means he was not required to post bail and investigators may need more evidence to find probable cause to press charges.

That information could come once charges are filed in Noelani Robinson’s murder.

At a vigil on Tuesday, March 19 community members sought answers as they honored the 2-year-old girl. The preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

“We have to be strong — keep them in prayer to give the family strength,” said Margarita Fogl, Laylah Petersen’s grandmother. Petersen was shot and killed in 2014 while at her grandparents’ home.

Authorities in Minnesota continue to investigate Noelani Robinson’s death.

Meanwhile, Higgins is due back in court on Monday, March 25 for a preliminary hearing.

CLICK HERE to access a GoFundMe.com account for Sierra and Noelani Robinson.