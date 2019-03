× Police: Man shot, wounded near 18th and Wilbur on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Police say a Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Wilbur on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, March 20.

Officials say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. However, they can say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD is seeking a known suspect and motive in this case.