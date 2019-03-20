Prints and pops of color: The shoe styles trending for spring

Posted 10:42 am, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, March 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- As the temperatures change -- so do the trends! Megan Sajdak with Stan's Fit For Your Feet joins Real Milwaukee with the shore styles that are in this spring.

Popular colors will be from the  color palette (Reds (Royal Red), Oranges (Coral, Fiesta), Greens (Moss) but we will also be staying true to Neutrals (Navy, Creams, Pastels, Rose)

  • Athleisure/White Soles - performance to casual shoes is remaining on trend
  • Fun Laces have arrived with cool prints, as well as chunky laces even in sandals/transitional shoes
  • Details are once again popular - Perforations, Leather detailing, etc.
  • On Trend: Birkenstock
  • New Brands making waves: Hoka
