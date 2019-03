× Recognize him? Mequon police seek information on man who is unable to communicate

MEQUON — Mequon police on Wednesday, March 20 asked for the public’s assistance identifying a man unable to communicate.

Police said the man was located in Mequon, confused and disoriented.

They noted that the man was safe and appeared uninjured.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 262-242-3500.