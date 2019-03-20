Special Olympics athlete from West Allis scores bronze in golf at World Games

ABU DHABI — Ryon Knodl, a Special Olympics athlete from West Allis, has scored a bronze medal in golf for Team USA in the World Games being held in Abu Dhabi.

Knodl, 25, was selected to represent Team USA in the World Games last summer. He is coached by Ken Kuemmerlein — who joined Knodl on the trip to the Middle East. Together, they competed in “Alternate Shot Team Play” to earn the bronze.

Together, the pair competed against athletes from Ireland, Portugal, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Austria, Japan, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Macau, Kazakhstan and Malaysia. There were two days of competition.

Prior to their trip to Abu Dhabi, Knodl and Kuemmerlein took part in a week-long Team USA “Training Camp” at the University of Delaware in September.