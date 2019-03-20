Yum! Miller Park unveils new food options for 2019 Brewers’ season

MILWAUKEE — Get ready fans! The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday, March 20 a lineup of new food and beverage options available at Miller Park this season. Ranging from cheese fries to gluten-free items, there’s a little something for everyone.

According to a news release from the Brewers, new vegetarian option added in 2019 include Elote en Vaso, fried BBQ corn and a loaded pork tamale. Elote en Vaso, both vegetarian and gluten free, features grilled corn tossed in mayonnaise, chili powder, cilantro, lime juice and jalapeno, garnished with cotija cheese and a lime wedge. The fried BBQ corn is tossed in a BBQ dry rub and drizzled with horseradish sauce, and the loaded pork tamale is topped with queso blanco, house-made pico de gallo and chipotle sauce, offering Miller Park guests another creative alternative to traditional ballpark fare.

Two new items are available at Bernie’s Chalet at this year. The pearl sugar waffle, a third vegetarian option added this season, is a Belgium style liege waffle made fresh to order with pearl sugar and yeasted waffle dough, drizzled with chocolate sauce. Fans can also enjoy Bernie’s Bavarian pretzel at games, a true German pub-style pretzel hand crafted with an earthy rye flavor.

Additional options added in 2019 include a Smoke Shack BBQ chicken sandwich, a Wisconsin cheese steak sandwich and two variations of cheese fries, both featuring crispy craft beer-battered twister fries. The twister cheese fry is topped with Sargento® cheddar cheese sauce and the Wisconsin ultimate cheese fry adds chopped applewood smoked bacon and fried Sargento® cheese curds.

Pete’s Pops, Milwaukee’s own custom popsicle shop, is also headed to Miller Park this season. They’ll offer a variety of flavors and a rotational menu based on season. Flavors range from traditional fudgesicle and chocolate flavors to Arnold Palmer and blueberry basil lemonade.

Sprecher Freezer Brews, a new vended product in the seats, puts a twist on your average adult dessert as it contains a minimal amount of alcohol. The frozen treat comes in numerous custom flavors from Sprecher Brewing Company.

PHOTO GALLERY

Fans can download the MLB Ballpark app and use the food and beverage finder to locate all these delicious food options at Miller Park this season.