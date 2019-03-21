× 12 arrests: MCSO ‘encouraged by the decrease’ in St. Patrick’s Day OWI busts

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said OWI arrests were down in 2019, when compared with 2018.

In a news release Thursday, March 21, officials said there were 387 traffic stops and 12 OWI arrests during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 2019.

This, compared with 418 traffic stops and 19 OWI arrests in 2018.

Sheriff’s officials said it appears their message to the public, “If you’ve been drinking, don’t get behind the wheel of any vehicle, period,” appears to have resonated.

“Our partnership with Milwaukee County Transit System to encourage the public, ‘to celebrate responsibly’ is a shared commitment to public safety. We are encouraged by the decrease in the number of arrests made this past weekend” said MCSO Chief Deputy Denita Ball in the release.