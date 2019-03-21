Admirals host IceHogs in key division battle Friday, March 22

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals finish up their home schedule for the month of March by hosting the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm on Friday night at Panther Arena in an key Central Division battle as the two clubs fight for a spot in the post-season.

The IceHogs currently hold down the fourth and final playoff spot in the division with 72 points, which is five better than Milwaukee’s 67. However, the two teams will face-off five times in the final 11 games of the season for the Admirals, including their next three contests. So far this season the Ads have totaled a 3-1-3 record against the Hogs, with a 1-1-2 record at home.

However, it isn’t just the Admirals and IceHogs battling for that final spot. Texas is currently in fifth place with 71 points, but have played more games than everyone else, and Manitoba is in sixth with 68 points.

The first 2,500 fans who come through the gates on Friday will take home a Zamboni Bank, courtesy of North Shore Bank.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

