Brown Deer PD: Woman crashes into parked SUV, tree after fight with boyfriend over her 'bad driving'

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police reported a verbal confrontation about a woman’s alleged bad driving led to her crashing into a parked vehicle and a tree. It happened on Tower Avenue on Wednesday, March 20.

According to police, an 18-year-old woman got into a fight with her 18-year-old boyfriend over the fact that she “cannot drive well.”

The woman then got into her vehicle and sped off westbound on Tower Avenue. Police say she was going so fast she lost control of the vehicle and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Trax parked in a driveway along with a tree.

Authorities say multiple citations were issued and a crash report was filed.