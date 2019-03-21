Caught on camera: Menomonee Falls police seek help to ID theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the Woodman’s Market on Saturday, March 16.

Officials say around 5:30 p.m., a woman and an older man selected miscellaneous food products from the store, proceeded through the self checkout, and left without making payment. The suspects then left the scene in a dark-colored Honda Odyssey van with Wisconsin license KP5-322. The van is currently reported stolen by Milwaukee police.

The woman is described as being white, in her 40s, between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall, 100 to 140 pounds. The man is described as being between 5’6″ and 5’10” tall, roughly 200 to 230 pounds.

If you have information that could help identify the suspects, you are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department and reference case #19-008131. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com.