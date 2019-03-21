× Chance to see northern lights in Wisconsin this weekend

MILWAUKEE — It could be a memorable weekend for sky-gazers.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, Northeast Wisconsin will be in good position to see the northern lights both Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.

WLUK reports the lights may be seen as far south as Chicago.

Want to see the northern lights? Weather experts say you should find a dark place, away from city lights, with an open view of the north.

Happy gazing!