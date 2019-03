Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- World Doula Week kicks off Friday, March 22 -- and local doulas are using the initiative to gather and educate moms-to-be at the Sherman Phoenix. The "It Takes A Village Community Baby Shower and Resource Fair" will feature special paint and pamper party.

Moms can relax with facials and foot soaks, pre-natal massages and belly painting. There will also be nutritionists, chefs, psychologists, fitness coaches and breast feeding specialists available to answer questions.