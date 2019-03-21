Cream City Restoration Co. settling into new warehouse after years of expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After years of continued expansion, Cream City Restoration is settling into a more permanent home! Kasey spent the morning at their new Milwaukee warehouse -- where work is already underway.

About Cream City Restoration Co. (website)

Cream City Restoration Co. is a vintage, modern, and handmade, concept shop featuring furniture, textiles, small goods, and beautifully curated items by local artists and makers.

Meet the Makers: Jason & Kelsey McGinnis Jason and Kelsey are the husband and wife team of Cream City Restoration Co. They have a passion for all things design, vintage, mid century, and local! Kelsey grew up in a home filled with antiquing adventures. After they married in 2011 Jason slowly started growing interest in vintage pieces and the thrill of the pick.

Together they have created a vision combining vintage/mid-century furniture and items & products curated right here in the Mid-West. Jason and Kelsey are passionate about the local art/maker community and all things local and regional. They are aiming to create an environment of art, beautiful vintage finds, and community.

Cream City Restoration also has a retail store located at 201 N. Water St. in Milwaukee's Third Ward.