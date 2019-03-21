Dashcam video: White-knuckle ride through Plymouth leads to dramatic arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH -- Whiteout conditions made for a wild pursuit through Sheboygan County. Police and sheriff's officials chased two men over dangerous, icy roads and through a number of close calls.

According to a criminal complaint, it all started near the Plymouth Walmart back on February 20. Police tried to stop two suspects for reckless driving and bad plates. Instead, they took off -- fast.

Officers say at one point, the driver -- identified as Kwade Shembeda-Sawaya -- drove at a deputy who drew his department issued firearm and pointed it at the vehicle.

Shembeda-Sawaya kept going, eventually ditching the vehicle at the Menard's on Vanguard Drive in Sheboygan.

Shembeda-Sawaya's passenger, 19-year-old Faustino Lemus, was arrested shortly after. Police found 44 cartridges of THC oil and a digital scale on him but didn't find everything they were looking for.

Officer on dashcam video: "Who's driving the vehicle?"

Lemus: "I'm not sayin'."

Shembeda-Sawaya was eventually caught. He's been charged with two counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer - repeat offender, and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Lemus was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver THC.