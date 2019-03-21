× ‘Get in the car:’ Kenosha police investigate apparent child enticement incident

KENOSHA — Kenosha Unified School District is alerting students and parents of an apparent child enticement incident that happened late Wednesday, March 20.

According to a report from Kenosha police to the district, at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, a juvenile was standing at a bus stop located near 52nd St. and Pershing Blvd. A silver Jeep SUV stopped approximately 30 feet from the juvenile. The driver exited the vehicle and proceeded to approach the juvenile on foot. The driver asked the juvenile if they needed a ride and they declined. The driver continued to approach the juvenile while inquiring if they needed a ride. The juvenile continued to decline the offer. The driver stopped approaching the juvenile and yelled at them, “get in the car.” The juvenile began to scream causing the subject to get back into his vehicle and flee northbound on Pershing Blvd.

The juvenile was not harmed during this incident.

Officials describe the suspect as a male, Middle Eastern, approximately 6′ tall, with a skinny build, approximately 27-32 years old, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

If you have information that could help in this case, you are urged to call Kenosha police.