JoCasta Zamarripa running for Milwaukee aldermanic seat being vacated by Bob Donovan

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Assemblywoman JoCasta Zamarripa on Thursday, March 21 announced she’s running for Milwaukee’s 8th Aldermanic District seat on the Milwaukee Common Council.

The seat is being vacated by Alderman Bob Donovan, who is not seeking re-election.

Zamarripa has represented Milwaukee’s near south side in the Wisconsin Assembly for nine years.

She was the first Latina elected to the Wisconsin Legislature.