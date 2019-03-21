× Labrador retrievers are America’s top dog breed for 28th year

NEW YORK — Topping the list for the 28th year, Labrador retrievers are once again America’s most-popular dog breed — according to the American Kennel Club 2018 registry list.

The AKC released their list on March 20.

Following Labrador retrievers is German Shepherds, then Golden retrievers; French Bulldogs come in fourth and Bulldogs round out the top five.

According to their website, the AKC says the rankings are based on registration statistics. They say registration is beneficial for your dog and dogs everywhere.

Here’s a look at the top ten 2018 rankings:

Labrador retrievers German Shepherds Golden retrievers French Bulldogs Bulldogs Beagles Poodles Rottweilers Pointers (German Short-haired) Yorkshire Terriers

According to their website, the AKC conducts thousands of inspections each year to keep up with the standards that support the health, safety and welfare of dogs and their home environments. They’ve donated over $38 million to canine health research and $7 million in disaster relief for pets.

