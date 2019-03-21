Man tries to escape from police custody after they saved his life in crash 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALES CORNERS -- A police chase that began in Hales Corners, ended with a flipped car and the driver thrown into a ditch in Franklin. The incident, which happened back in November of 2018, started with a stolen car out of Milwaukee. Dash camera video captured the entire pursuit.

Before the police officer could say anything, the driver of the stolen Nissan nearly missed a Hales Corners' sergeant before hitting another car and taking off.

"Heading back out onto 108, he's going southbound from speedway driving," Hales Corners Police Officer Justin Landry can be heard saying on dashcam video.

The driver led police on a chase that ended in 15 minutes in Franklin.

"He's in a ditch just north of Drexel, rollover, subject out of the car, get a med unit," Officer Justin Landry can be heard saying on dashcam video.

With assistance from others, officials began helping 26-year-old Jared Lussier, who would later be charged for what happened; he survived his serious injuries.

Lussier was thrown out of the stolen car and right into a ditch. As more responders arrived, officers worked to save his life. A dim prognosis: Lussier may never walk again.

Lussier's near-death joyride left him without an officer outside his Froedtert room.

"They said they don't need an officer with him 'cause they don't think he's going to be waking up at this point," an officer can be heard saying on dashcam.

A month after the accident, documents say the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous letter saying: "Jared Lussier has a warrant as he escaped from custody while in the hospital. His mother helped him escape."

Milwaukee authorities found his Facebook with posts reading, "I earned my scarred up face," and "thank you for rescuing me from the hospital and being the 'get away' lie and hide me from the police type of mom I cherished growing up."

A suspect who tried to get away from the first responders who saved his life.

Lussier's mother has not been charged in connection this case. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office says they have not received any information on her. Lussier is due back in court in April.