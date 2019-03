Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning, March 21 near 24th Place and Hampton Avenue. Police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

Police say a 31-year-old woman from Milwaukee was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation. She died as a result of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to determine a motive for this shooting.