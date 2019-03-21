MPS students are frying up fish in their cafeteria thanks to program ‘ProStart’

MILWAUKEE -- Restaurant and churches are known for serving fish fries -- and now an area high school is too! Brian Kramp caught up with some MPS students who are frying up fish in their cafeteria thanks to a culinary program called "ProStart."
Vincent High School juniors and seniors are the ones prepping, frying, and serving this fabulous Friday fish fry.
Four MPS high schools launched the new two-year culinary program this year. The ProStart program will help students get a head start in the growing and exciting culinary arts and hospitality fields.
ProStart is a hands-on curriculum created by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for high school students. It features real-world culinary arts and food service management opportunities that help students learn skills that can last a lifetime. Students also earn a certificate when they complete the program as well as college credits while they’re still in high school.