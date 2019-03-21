MPS students are frying up fish in their cafeteria thanks to program ‘ProStart’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Restaurant and churches are known for serving fish fries -- and now an area high school is too! Brian Kramp caught up with some MPS students who are frying up fish in their cafeteria thanks to a culinary program called "ProStart."

Vincent High School juniors and seniors are the ones prepping, frying, and serving this fabulous Friday fish fry.

