Officials seek information after vehicle found in Kenosha belonging to missing Michigan woman

KENOSHA — A vehicle belonging to a Michigan woman, who officials say has not been seen since Monday, March 18, has been found in Kenosha. Authorities say 39-year-old Amanda Hanover has no ties to the Kenosha area, and her cellphone was left in the vehicle.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, Hanover’s vehicle was located near 101 56th Street (Fisherman’s Circle) in Kenosha.

Authorities describe Hanover as a female, standing 5’4″ tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair that has a distinct red streak, blue eyes and she may be wearing glasses.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department assisted Kenosha officials in the investigation using an aerial drone to search the lakefront.

Anyone with information about Hanover is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234 or Detective Alfredson at 262-605-5203. You may remain anonymous if you wish or utilize the Crime Stopper hotline 262-656-7333.