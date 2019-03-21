Police: Man shot, injured during dispute near Sherman and Capitol in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, March 21. It happened near Sherman and Capitol around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old man,became involved in dispute with an unknown subject. During the dispute, the suspect escalated the confrontation by retrieving a gun and firing multiple gunshots at the victim.

After wounding the victim, the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD is searching for a suspect.