Powerball player who purchased ticket in Oak Creek won $50K in March 20 drawing

MADISON — While the Powerball jackpot rollover remained at the forefront of interest, southeastern Wisconsin saw a pair of $50,000 wins Wednesday, March 20. Badger 5 produced a jackpot win in Racine and the state also won a Powerball prize for the third consecutive draw, this time in Oak Creek.

A Powerball ticket sold at the BP Pantry near 27th and Ryan matched four-of-five numbers (10, 14, 50, 53, and 63) plus the Powerball (21) to win $50,000. Odds of winning that prize are 1 in 913,129.18.

Meanwhile, one lucky player matched all five Badger 5 numbers (6, 7, 12, 18, and 20) on a winning ticket purchased at the Durand Mart/HP Mart near Lathrop and Durand Avenue in Racine. Odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize in person at the Wisconsin Lottery’s Madison office.

Both the Racine and Oak Creek retail locations will each receive a $1,000 payout equal to two percent of the winning prize amount.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over for the 24th consecutive draw and is currently at $625 million, fourth-highest all-time, ahead of the next drawing on Saturday, March 23.