Prosecutors: Man said ‘sorry’ after robbing Wells Fargo in Racine, taking $4K+

RACINE — Charges have been filed against a Racine man, accused of robbing the Wells Fargo Bank on Martin Luther King Drive on March 14.

Christopher DeMark, 44, faces one count of robbery of a financial institution, use of a dangerous weapon.

A criminal complaint said police learned a female teller was approached by a suspect wearing a black hat, sunglasses and thick black coat. He waited in line and approached the teller’s window, placing a backpack on the counter. The complaint said he opened the backpack and displayed a firearm, telling the teller, “This is a robbery. Give me all your 100s and 50s.” The complaint said he was apparently unhappy with the amount of money he was given, and said, “This can’t be all the money. Don’t play with me.” The teller then pulled out the entire drawer to show the suspect that she had given him all of the money he demanded. He then demanded all of the contents of the drawer, indicating he did not want any money with dye packs.

He then took the money, put it into his backpack, told the teller he was sorry and left the building.

The complaint said the loss to the bank was $4,035.

Bank security officials provided police with surveillance photos from the incident, and DeMark was identified as a possible suspect. A bank employee identified him via a photo lineup.

DeMark made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, March 21. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and cash bond was set at $200,000. A preliminary hearing was set for March 28.