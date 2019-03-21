‘Remain calm and collected:’ Badgers prepare to face Oregon Ducks in NCAA Tourney

SAN JOSE, Calif. — As the Marquette University Golden Eagles took on Murray State in Hartford, Connecticut as the NCAA Tournament got underway on Thursday, March 21, the Wisconsin Badgers practiced in San Jose, California, ahead of their Friday matchup with the Oregon Ducks.

The Badgers took part in public practice Thursday, with the Ducks riding an eight-game winning streak.

“Obviously, they have a lot of length, which is tough for any team to deal with, and then boxing out and crashing the boards and things like that that they like to do, but for us, offensively, we just have to stay poised. And that’s really the biggest thing for us, is to remain calm and collected. Even though their length, they might get a few, but they can’t get more than that,” said Ethan Happ, Badgers forward.

The Badgers hoped they’d be preparing for another game in San Jose after a win over the Ducks.

Meanwhile, the No. 5 Marquette University women face the No. 12 Rice Owls Friday, March 22 at 1 p.m. in College Station, Texas.