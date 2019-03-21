‘Scared to stop:’ Man prosecutors say ran across I-94 after pursuit in West Allis pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man charged in connection with a police chase in March 2018 in West Allis pleaded guilty in three separate cases on Thursday, March 21.

In the case involving the March 13, 2018 chase, Donte Miller pleaded guilty to one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, filed March 15, 2018 out of Milwaukee County. Two misdemeanor charges were dismissed but read into the court record. Miller was sentenced to serve 373 days in the House of Correction, with credit for 373 days time served.

Prosecutors said the chase ended with Miller sprinting across the freeway. It was all caught on camera.

Police said Miller was driving without proper plates when he was stopped and asked to turn off his car. Instead, he sped off. With officers in tow, he sped and swerved through lanes — even crossing the center line.

Authorities deployed stop sticks.

“Both front tires gone. Both front tires gone,” an officer said in the dashcam video.

With his tires starting to shred, he decided to keep moving, eventually veering onto I-94. The video showed his wheels were smoking — and then sparks started to fly. Miller bumped a curb, opened the door, ditched the car and dashed across the freeway.

Authorities eventually caught up with the driver Miller — searching him and his car. They found seven baggies of marijuana, totaling more than six and a half grams.

Prosecutors said he apologized for running and told police he was scared to stop.

Meanwhile, in a case filed in February 2018 out of Milwaukee County, Miller on Thursday, March 21 pleaded guilty to one count of battery, domestic abuse assessments. Three other misdemeanor charges were dismissed but read into the court record. He was sentenced to serve nine months in the House of Correction, but that was stayed, and he was instead placed on probation for two years. A probation review hearing was set for July 12.

Additionally, he pleaded guilty to one count of battery, domestic abuse assessments and one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments -- filed in July 2017 out of Milwaukee County. One other misdemeanor charge was dismissed but read into the court record. He was sentenced to serve nine months in the HOC on each count -- but that was stayed, and he was instead placed on probation for two years, with 40 days conditional time in the HOC. That conditional time was stayed, pending review. A probation review hearing was set for July 12.

A bail/bond hearing was held Thursday in cases from May 2016 and January 2016 out of Waukesha County. He was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping in the May 2016 case, and resisting or obstructing an officer in the January 2016 case. Online court records showed he did not appear in court Thursday in these cases, and it was noted this was the fourth time he did not appear by video. Hearings were set for April 12, and he was ordered to appear by video. Bench warrants were issued in these cases in June 2017.

In May 2017, Miller pleaded guilty in a case filed in March 2016 out of Milwaukee County -- entering the plea to one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. He was sentenced to serve 120 days in the House of Correction and 50 hours of community service.

