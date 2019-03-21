Wanted for murder, bodycam footage captures Dariaz Higgins’ run-in with Michigan police

LIVONIA, Mich. — It’s a chilling confession from a man who sparked a nationwide Amber Alert. Investigators say Dariaz Higgins admitted he was on the verge of shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in Livonia, Michigan. New body camera footage released Thursday, March 21 shows the brief confrontation.

In the video from March 11, a police officer approaches a man and woman inside a vehicle in a hotel parking lot just outside of Detroit.

“You got your ID on you real quick just so I can say that I talked to you? Just log your info real quick,” the officer can be heard saying on body camera video.

The Livonia police officer had no idea he was face to face with a murder suspect on the run, Dariaz Higgins. He had allegedly killed his ex, Sierra Robinson, just one day earlier. An Amber Alert had just been issued for 2-year-old Noelani.

The encounter in Livonia only lasted about 35 seconds, then just like that, police say Higgins drove off.

“The black vehicle just fled,” the officer can be heard saying on body camera video.

Police tried to catch up with him but weren't able to. Livonia police then got a call that a sawed-off rifle was found on the side of the road.

The next day, March 12, an off-duty Livonia officer saw Milwaukee police were looking for Higgins, and realized it matched the description of the guy who took off from the hotel parking lot.

Higgins was ultimately arrested in Milwaukee.

Livonia police say while Higgins was being interviewed by Milwaukee police, he admitted to having the rifle with him in the car while talking to the officers in Michigan.

A Livonia Police Department Facebook post says Higgins told MPD he was going to "shoot and kill" the Livonia officer. The post says, "the suspect had nothing to lose."

Days later, investigators learned Noelani was dead. Livonia Police Captain Ron Taig said: "You never know as a police officer what you're going to run into. We need to really appreciate these officers for what they do. Because every day could be their last."

During the Amber Alert, police released that Higgins could be in Ann Arbor, Michigan. That's only about 25 miles away from where the dashcam video was taken. It's still unclear why Higgins went to that area.