Wisconsin unemployment drops to 2.9 percent in February

Posted 12:21 pm, March 21, 2019, by

MADISON — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has dropped to 2.9 percent after five straight months at 3 percent.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in February. That is near the record-low of 2.8 percent reached in April last year.

Prior to last year, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent.

Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman says the drop in unemployment reflects a tight labor market.

The state lost 300 private sector jobs between January and February, but was up 19,300 over the past 12 months.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.