MILWAUKEE — The cute factor is out of control this morning on FOX6 WakeUp and Real Milwaukee!

It’s the 2nd Annual FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon. Tails are wagging, licks are happening, toys and treats are everywhere! You don’t want to miss all the action in our Puppy Play Pen that you can follow on Facebook Live! It’s paws-itively delightful!

The Wisconsin Humane Society does not receive any general government funding and is not part of any national group. All funds raised through the Pet Telethon will go directly to support local animals in our community. Every penny raised here stays here to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in their forever home. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.

Our phone bank is open today 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. — and our volunteers are standing by right now to take your donation. Call 414-355-3160.

You can also donate online or text WHS to 91999.