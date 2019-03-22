Almost 70,000 pounds of Tyson chicken strips recalled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tyson Foods is recalling chicken strips that may contain metal, federal food safety officials said Thursday.

The recall affects about 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products produced on November 30, 2018, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a news release.

Products under the recall include: Tyson fully cooked buffalo-style chicken strips in 25-ounce bags, Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips in 25-ounce bags and Spare Time fully cooked buffalo-style chicken strips in a 20-pound case.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on November 30, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

All affected products have a use-by date of November 30, 2019.

FSIS discovered the problem because of two consumer complaints about extraneous materials in chicken strip products, the agency said. Consumers are urged to throw away or return products that might be impacted and not to consume them.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury from consumption of these products, FSIS said.