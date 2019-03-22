Cuteness alert! Watch the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon

MILWAUKEE — The cute factor is out of control this morning on FOX6 WakeUp and Real Milwaukee!

It’s the 2nd Annual FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon. Tails are wagging, licks are happening, toys and treats are everywhere! You don’t want to miss all the action in our Puppy Play Pen that you can follow on Facebook Live! It’s paws-itively delightful!

The Wisconsin Humane Society does not receive any general government funding and is not part of any national group. All funds raised through the Pet Telethon will go directly to support local animals in our community. Every penny raised here stays here to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in their forever home. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.

Our phone bank is open today 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. — and our volunteers are standing by right now to take your donation. Call 414-355-3160.

You can also donate online or text WHS to 91999.

In celebration of all Wisconsin Humane Society animals who have enriched lives, provided companionship and shared unconditional love, some of our FOX6 employees started a photo gallery of their four-pawed friends. Take a look, and feel free to share a photo of the furry friend you adopted from the Wisconsin Humane Society too! Just click the SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO button below the gallery.

PHOTO GALLERY