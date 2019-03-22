FOX6, Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon is over, but you can still donate

MILWAUKEE — A great big Thank You to everyone who called in this morning and donated to the FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon. The phone bank is now closed, but you can still help.

To make a donation on your smartphone, text WHS to 91999 or make an online donation by CLICKING HERE.

The Wisconsin Humane Society does not receive any general government funding and is not part of any national group. All funds raised through the Pet Telethon go directly to support local animals in our community. Every penny raised here stays here to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in their forever home. Your generous support has helped make sure these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.

In celebration of all Wisconsin Humane Society animals who have enriched lives, provided companionship and shared unconditional love, some of our FOX6 employees started a photo gallery of their four-pawed friends. Take a look, and feel free to share a photo of the furry friend you adopted from the Wisconsin Humane Society too!

