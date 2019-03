KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Serenity Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri has shared funeral plans for Sierra and Noelani Robinson, the 24-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter whose lives were cut short too soon.

The obituary says there will be a visitation for Sierra and Noelani on Saturday, March 23 at Serenity Funeral Home (1101 Easter Bannister Road) in Kansas City, Missouri, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Services will commence at 11 a.m.

Noelani was the subject of an Amber Alert after Sierra was shot and killed on March 11 near 91st and Mill. Days after the alert was issued, Noelani’s body was found in a ditch in Minnesota. Sierra’s ex and Noelani’s father, Dariaz Higgins, was arrested on March 13 for the shooting death of Sierra Robinson and the wounding of another woman. More charges could come from Higgins when the investigation into Noelani’s death is complete.

Several vigils have been held for Sierra and Noelani; including in Las Vegas and here in Milwaukee.

Read Sierra and Noelanie’s entire obituary below:

“Sierra Monae Robinson was born May 3, 1994 to her lovely parents, Henry Robinson and LaTosha Bryant in Kansas City MO. Through her mother LaTosha she has two loving sisters Pasha and Nautica Weaver. Through her father Henry, she has three amazing brothers, Joshua, Hevonta, Travente Robinson and three lovely sisters, Chloe; Maria Robinson and Chyne Speed of Kansas City, MO. Sierra was a beautiful soul that was full of life and enjoyed adventures. We all know that she loved the finer things in life, traveling and especially good food; it was probably her favorite pastime. She had a creative spirit and a great love for poetry, that included plans to write her own book about the up and down adventures of her life. She enjoyed spending time with family, laughing, and talking about life. She had a smile that would brighten anybody’s day. Sierra’s witty sense of humor could make you laugh even if you were mad at her. She demanded your attention when she walked into the room and she liked it that way. Her motto… “it doesn’t matter what you wear, as long as your hair and makeup is done.” On November 23rd, 2016, Sierra gave birth to a baby girl Noelani Jael Robinson. Noelani was extremely joyful and a ball of life. When she came into this world, the people around her lives were changed dramatically, including Sierra’s. Noelani could make anybody smile and laugh just like her mother. She had a personality out of this world, tiny but feisty. Sierra fought daily to make sure that her baby girl had a great life. She loved her daughter with everything in her. On March 11, 2019, Sierra’s life was cut short. Then on March 15th, 2019 we got the disturbing call stating that we lost another precious jewel, Noelani Robinson. We will never understand the reasons as to why, but we have to trust that God had a better plan. They both are resting now in a place where there are no more tears, no more heartaches nor frustrations. Sierra takes with her our sweet Noelani and leaves to cherish her memories: Her father Henry Robinson, her mother LaTosha Bryant, her bonus father Brian Weaver, her bonus mother Charity Brooks, five sisters Pasha and Nautica Weaver of Las Vegas Nevada, Chloe and Maria Robinson. of Kansas, City MO; Chyne Speed of Memphis, TN, and three brothers Joshua, Hevonta, Travente Robinson of Kansas City, MO; Grandparents Chuck and Gloria Matheny of Kansas City, MO: Daniel Odum and Rita Bryant of Kansas City, MO, and a host of family and friends. Sierra and Noelani will truly be missed, but their spirit lives in our hearts.”