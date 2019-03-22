Menomonee Falls PD needs public’s help to locate stolen trailer

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a utility trailer that was stolen Wednesday, night March 20.

On the night of Wednesday, March 20 into the morning of March 21, unknown subject(s) cut the chain lock and removed an enclosed utility trailer from a lot on Silver Spring Dr. near Lilly Rd. The trailer is black with silver trim and had no registration attached. Photos of the trailer can be viewed below.

The trailer had the decals for “Titan” and “Mirsberger Sales and Service” in the lower rear driver side area. The make is “Stealth,” and the trailer was empty. The V.I.N. is 52LBE1213JE064781.

The trailer has been entered as stolen, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department. Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.