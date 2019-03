× MPD: Suspect in custody after shots fired incident on Wisconsin Highway 175

MILWAUKEE — A suspect is in custody, facing multiple charges after involvement in a shooting incident on Monday, March 18.

On Monday, March 18, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office squads were dispatched regarding a report of shots fired on northbound Wisconsin Highway 175, just north of W. State St.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, along with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department, located the suspect and vehicle involved in this incident on Friday, March 22.

The following charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review:

1st degree reckless endangering safety

Violation of probation