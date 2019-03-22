Overnight full freeway closure: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

I-94 NORTH-SOUTH

MONDAY, MARCH 25 and WEDNESDAY MARCH 27, 2019 – Central Segment

Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 EAST (SB) between County K and WIS 20 from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for crane mobilization and grading work.

DETOUR:

Travelers can use the West Frontage Road south to WIS 20 to get around the closure.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26, 2019 – Central Segment

Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 WEST (NB) between WIS 20 and County G from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to set girders over County K.

DETOUR:

Travelers can use the East Frontage Road north to County G to get around the closure.

BEGINNING MONDAY MARCH 25, 2019 – South and Central Segment

Overnight double lane closures of I-94 NB and SB between County G and Braun Road from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for median work and material hauling (single lane taken at 7:00 pm). Nightly lane closures will continue over the next couple weeks.

NEW PROJECT: COMPLETION OF THE ZOO INTERCHANGE PROJECT. . .

