Police: 3 registered sex offenders to be released in Kenosha in March, April

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are notifying the public of the release of three registered sex offenders into the community — set for March 30, April 12, and April 22.

33-year-old Troy Behling will be released on March 30. He will be homeless and is likely to remain in the City of Kenosha.

Behling was convicted of two counts of possession of child pornography. The offender was in possession of nude photos of a juvenile female relative. In that case, the offender forwarded photos of the juvenile from her phone to his phone then sent the photos to an acquaintance without the victim’s knowledge.

In a prior disorderly conduct conviction, Behling sexually assaulted an adult female acquaintance.

28-year-old Aaron Wood will be released on April 12. Wood will be homeless and remain in the City of Kenosha.

Wood was convicted of 3rd degree sexual assault of a child. The offender engaged in forced sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old female acquaintance.

48-year-old Henry Gryer will be released on April 22. He will be homeless, however, information received from the Department of Corrections indicates Gryer will remain in the area of the City of Kenosha or Village of Pleasant Prairie.

Henry Gryer was convicted of 3rd degree sexual assault of a child. The offender engaged in sexual contact with a 13-year-old female acquaintance. In prior acts Gryer had sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old acquaintance, and inappropriately touched 14-year-old juvenile over her clothing.

Once released by the Department of Corrections, Gryer must submit to face-to-face registration with law enforcement.

He is a life registrant of the sex offender registry and will be on Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) tracking with 24 hour electronic monitoring. He will be under supervision by the Department of Corrections, Division of Probation & Parole.

Gryer is not permitted to have unsupervised contact with minors. He is not permitted to have any contact with his victim. He is not allowed to be at taverns, bars, liquor stores and he is not permitted to consume alcohol or drugs.