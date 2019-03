ASHWAUBENON — A human trafficking investigation in Ashwaubenon led to the arrest of an international fugitive from China.

Officials say 39-year-old Meixian Feng was taken into custody on Thursday, March 21.

The Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department says they received a tip from a who answered Feng’s online ad for modeling. Feng reportedly asked if the woman was willing to perform sex acts with men to make money, and if she brought someone “under the age of 18” she would pay more.

Authorities contacted Feng and set up a meeting to exchange money for sex at a hotel.

The meeting took place on March 21, where officials say Feng was arrested under suspicion of prostitution and keeping a place of prostitution.

Investigators learned Feng is an international fugitive; a detainer has been placed on her by ICE.

Feng is being held at the Brown County Jail.

At this time, no formal charges have been filed against her.