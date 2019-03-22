× Powerball jackpot now at $625M — the 4th-highest prize in history

MADISON, Wis. — At $625 million, the current Powerball jackpot is the fourth-largest Powerball prize in history. The drawing scheduled for Saturday, March 23 could produce the first winner of 2019.

Each of the top four all-time highest jackpots passed the $600 million mark, and came in successive years. The record $1.586 billion prize was won in 2016 across three states: California, Florida and Tennessee.

Wisconsin has nabbed 16 jackpot wins since Powerball’s inception in 1988. The state’s most recent jackpot winner came exactly two years ago when a Milwaukee resident won $156.2 million on March 22, 2017.

“With yet another roll of Powerball, the jackpot is reaching historic levels,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. “Now fourth-largest, this run is starting to feel similar to the frenzy that we saw last fall. We want our players to be enthusiastic about the jackpot, yet still play responsibly.”

The current Powerball jackpot has rolled 24 times to reach its highest level in seven months since October’s run reached $687.8 million.

Powerball also features prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million. Wisconsin residents have won $50,000 prizes in each of the past three drawings dating back to March 13.

How to play:

Plays cost $2 each.

Players must purchase tickets by 9 p.m. Wednesday to be included in that night’s drawing.

Choose five numbers between 1 an 69, and one Powerball number between 1 and 26.

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292.2 million.